WWE | Raw | annunciati due incontri per lo show della prossima settimana

WWE: Raw, annunciati due incontri per lo show della prossima settimana (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Durante l’ultima trasmissione di Monday Night RAW su USA Network, sono stati confermati gli incontri per l’episodio che si svolgerà lunedì 4 marzo presso il Frost Bank Center a San Antonio, Texas. Due match sono stati annunciati per lo spettacolo della WWE in Texas. Da un lato, Jey Uso cercherà vendetta contro Drew McIntyre dopo il loro ultimo scontro. Inoltre, Becky Lynch e Nia Jax avranno un rematch del loro incontro a Day 1. Altri match e segmenti verranno annunciati nei prossimi giorni. PLUS: @BeckyLynchWWE takes on Nia Jax (and @ScrapDaddyAP made it OFFICIAL!) pic.twitter.com/Xtd6tKst3R— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024
