WWE | Raw | annunciati due incontri per lo show della prossima settimana

(Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Durante l’ultima trasmissione di Monday Night RAW su USA Network, sono stati confermati gliper l’episodio che si svolgerà lunedì 4 marzo presso il Frost Bank Center a San Antonio, Texas. Due match sono statiper lo spettacoloWWE in Texas. Da un lato, Jey Uso cercherà vendetta contro Drew McIntyre dopo il loro ultimo scontro. Inoltre, Becky Lynch e Nia Jax avranno un rematch del loro incontro a Day 1. Altri match e segmenti verrannonei prossimi giorni. PLUS: @BeckyLynchWWE takes on Nia Jax (and @ScrapDaddyAP made it OFFICIAL!) pic.twitter.com/Xtd6tKst3R— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024

