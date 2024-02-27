Samsung comunica l’autonomia di Galaxy Ring e promette davvero bene

Samsung comunica

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttoandroid©

Fonte : tuttoandroid
Samsung comunica l’autonomia di Galaxy Ring e promette davvero bene (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Un interessante particolare sull'autonomia di Samsung Galaxy Ring è emerso da una dichiarazione resa da TM Roh L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroid

Altre Notizie

Samsung Develops Industry-First 36GB HBM3E 12H DRAM: Samsung’s HBM3E 12H provides an all-time high bandwidth of up to 1,280 gigabytes per second (GB/s) and an industry-leading capacity of 36 gigabytes (GB). In comparison to the 8-stack HBM3 8H, both ...ansa

Samsung Galaxy Ring rivelato al pubblico: sarà il prodotto dell'anno: 'Primo incontro' con gli utenti tra gli stand della fiera di Barcellona, con Samsung che ha fornito ulteriori dettagli sulle funzionalità offerte dal suo Smart Ring.multiplayer

Samsung svela ufficialmente Galaxy Ring: ecco come sarà l'anello del futuro: Samsung ha lanciato il Galaxy Ring, un innovativo wearable incentrato sulla salute e sul benessere. Svelato ufficialmente al Mobile World Congress 2024, questo dispositivo si distingue per il suo desi ...hwupgrade

Video di Tendenza

Video Samsung comunica
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.