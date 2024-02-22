AEW | Wardlow alza la voce e punta al titolo | nel suo promo anche una battuta su CM Punk

(Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024)è uno dei lottatori “made in AEW”, un talento che in un paio d’anni è arrivato quasi al top della federazione fermandosi proprio sul più bello. Il tre volte TNT Champion ha avuto dei regni da campione abbastanza discutibili e pur essendo molto acclamato dal pubblico e in piena ascesa circa due anni fa, non ha mai avuto la reale possibilità di diventare campione del mondo AEW. Quando recentemente si è unito allo Undisputed Kingdom è stato da subito indicato da Adam Cole come il futuro campione, in attesa che Cole si ristabilisca per poi prendere lui la cintura. Questa notteha parlato ed è apparso decisamente arrabbiato sul ring. “Sta ancora a pezzi a causa mia” Il colosso ha ricordato come due anni fa migliaia di persone cantavano il suo nome e lo acclamavano, era la “Next Big Thing” del wrestling, nomignolo usato da Brock ...

