AEW | Wardlow alza la voce e punta al titolo | nel suo promo anche una battuta su CM Punk

Ieri notte a Dynamite, Wardlow è salito sul ring affrontando Komander ed uscendo vincitore dall’incontro. Durante il match, però, Mr. Mayhem è stato protagonista ... (zonawrestling)
Questa notte a Dynamite Wardlow ha mietuto un’altra vittima. Ha infatti sconfitto AR Fox al termine di un match non proprio facile. Quest’ultimo ha infatti giocato ... (aewuniverse)
AEW Dynamite 2/21/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved: With less than two weeks until Revolution 2024, here are three things we hated and three things we loved from the 2/21/24 episode of "AEW Dynamite." ... msn
Meat Madness Match, More Added To AEW Revolution: A “Meat Madness” match has been announced for AEW Revolution. Former TNT Champion Wardlow cut a promo on the February 21 episode of AEW Dynamite. He noted that nobody was bigger than him, and no one ... msn
Wardlow To Compete In 'Meat Madness' Match At AEW Revolution: After the promo segment, commentary announced that Wardlow will be competing in a 'Meat Madness' match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. Details surrounding the match are currently unknown, but ... fightful