EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 23 Elenco Nuove Carte Speciali Inserite Nella Squadra Della Settimana

Sports TOTW

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fifaultimateteam©

Fonte : fifaultimateteam
EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 23 Elenco Nuove Carte Speciali Inserite Nella Squadra Della Settimana (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Martin Odegaard, David Neres e Mikel Merino riceveranno una delle Carte Speciali del TOTW 23 per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24 che saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di mercoledi 21 Febbraio. I giocatori sono stati inseriti Nella ventitreesima Squadra Della Settimana poichè il centrocampista norvegese dell’Arsenal Martin Odegaard ha segnato un gol e fornito un assist Nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Burnley, il centrocampista spagnolo del Real sociedad Mikel Merino ha segnato un gol Nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Mallorca e l’attaccante brasiliano del Benfica David Neres ha segnato due gol e fornito due assist ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteam

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

TOTW: Bluffton Tigers Boys Swimming: In the Parlor City, Bluffton boys swimming is making a big splash with a historic season. Undefeated this season, Bluffton earned their first boys swimming sectional title in program history at Jay ...

Rangers, Partick Thistle and Hearts players among SWPL TOTW: Rosie Slater (Partick Thistle): Impressively handled one of Hibs' main threats in Jorian Baucom, limiting her usual lively performances. Caitlan Hayes (Celtic): Her last-ditch defending in the 91st ...

MacKenzie makes TOTW: Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie was the standout at Pittodrie in the 2-2 draw against Hibs - comfortable in defence and delivered some threatening balls into the opposition box going forward.

Video di Tendenza

Video Sports TOTW
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.