ARA PARTNERS ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN USD CLEAN FUELS

Ara PARTNERS ("Ara"), a private equity and infrastructure firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, today announced that it has acquired a MAJORITY INTEREST in USD CLEAN FUELS, LLC ("USDCF"), a leading developer of logistics infrastructure in North America for the renewable FUELS value chain. As part of the Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Chiara Ferragni - iniziata la fuga degli sponsor? Stop alla prima partnership
Gdf acquisisce documenti dall'Antitrust - Sul caso del pandoro, da quanto è trapelato, entro fine anno le Fiamme Gialle si recheranno negli uffici ... (247.libero)
RAI Institute Partners with Armilla AI to Scale Adoption of its Responsible AI Assessments with Company's Performance Guarantee for AI Products
- NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute), a nonprofit developing an independent ... (liberoquotidiano)
RAI Institute Partners with Armilla AI to Scale Adoption of its Responsible AI Assessments with Company's Performance Guarantee for AI Products
- NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute), a nonprofit developing an independent ... (liberoquotidiano)
ARA PARTNERS CLOSES OVER $3 BILLION OF NEW CAPITAL COMMITMENTS
OVERsubscribed Third Private Equity Fund Closed at $2.8 BILLION Hard Cap, Alongside Dedicated LP Co-Investment Vehicles Fund Focuses on Buyout and ... (liberoquotidiano)
ARA PARTNERS CLOSES OVER $3 BILLION OF NEW CAPITAL COMMITMENTS
OVERsubscribed Third Private Equity Fund Closed at $2.8 BILLION Hard Cap, Alongside Dedicated LP Co-Investment Vehicles Fund Focuses on Buyout and ... (liberoquotidiano)
Gates Foundation Announces Partnership with United Arab Emirates to Accelerate Action on Climate and Strengthen Food Systems Through Investment in Agricultural Innovation
Foundation calls for donors to support global agriculture research network CGIAR's 2025-2027 Investment need to reach 500 million farmers by 2030 ... (liberoquotidiano)