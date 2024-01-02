ARA PARTNERS ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN USD CLEAN FUELS

ARA PARTNERS

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
ARA PARTNERS ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN USD CLEAN FUELS (Di martedì 2 gennaio 2024) BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Ara PARTNERS ("Ara"), a private equity and infrastructure firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, today announced that it has acquired a MAJORITY INTEREST in USD CLEAN FUELS, LLC ("USDCF"), a leading developer of logistics infrastructure in North America for the renewable FUELS value chain. As part of the
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Zucchero: domenica 31 dicembre, in concerto al Molo Brin, di Olbia, per i festeggiamenti del Capodanno e, nel 2024, torna live negli stadi ... ... per cinque imperdibili eventi negli stadi italiani (prodotti da Friends & Partners):  23 giugno al Bluenergy Stadium " Stadio Friuli di Udine ; 27 giugno allo Stadio Dall'Ara di Bologna ; 30 giugno ...
Musica: Zucchero "Sugar" Fornaciari protagonista del Capodanno di Olbia ... fino a toccare l'Italia per cinque imperdibili eventi negli stadi italiani (prodotti da Friends & Partners): 23 giugno al Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli di Udine; 27 giugno allo Stadio Dall'Ara ...
ARA PARTNERS ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN USD CLEAN FUELS BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners ('Ara'), a private equity and infrastructure firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, today announced that it has acquired a m ...
32 Of The Funniest Cameos On Entourage Johnny Galecki's role in Entourage was a little more than one cameo, it was more like three cameos over three episodes and he plays a fictionalized version of himself who makes Eric's life hell by ...
Video su : ARA PARTNERS
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : ARA PARTNERS PARTNERS ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST CLEAN