Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese youth named 2022 SDG Pioneer by UN Global Compact (Di venerdì 10 giugno 2022) BEIJING, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Tong Chong, an employee with State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company under State Grid Jiangsu, was named among the 10 new SDG Pioneers announced by the UN Global Compact during the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit held from June 1 to 2. The selection for SDG Pioneers is a worldwide campaign launched by the UN Global Compact since 2016, with an aim to celebrate individuals across the globe who have made extraordinary achievements to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year's SDG Pioneer entries were judged by a panel from the UN Global Compact Expert Network, previous SDG Pioneers and ...Leggi su iltempo
Tong Chong, an employee with State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company under State Grid Jiangsu, was named among the 10 new SDG Pioneers announced by the UN Global Compact during the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit held from June 1 to 2. The selection for SDG Pioneers is a worldwide campaign launched by the UN Global Compact since 2016, with an aim to celebrate individuals across the globe who have made extraordinary achievements to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year's SDG Pioneer entries were judged by a panel from the UN Global Compact Expert Network, previous SDG Pioneers and ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Xinhua Silk Road: New book reveals key archaeological discoveries at China's Shimao ruinsBEIJING, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - A new book published in northwest China'sShaanxi Province has revealed key archaeological discoveries at China's Shimao ruins. According to Xiong Hui, director ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Shenzhen fashion week blends digital technologies with new trends in fashion industryBEIJING, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The A/W 2022 Shenzhen Fashion Week, which concluded in Shenzhen, south China'sGuangdong Province on April 30, shed light on how the dazzling fashion industry ... Parte la campagna il China Brand dell'anno a livello globale - classxhsilkroad.it Classxhsilkroad
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese youth named 2022 SDG Pioneer by UN Global CompactTong Chong, an employee with State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company under State Grid Jiangsu, was named among the 10 new SDG Pioneers announced by the UN Global Compact during the UN Global Compact ...
Grotto temple installs waterproof shieldsAhead of the upcoming rainy season, waterproof sheds and enhanced monitoring systems have been set up to protect the North Grotto Temple, dating back over 1,500 years on the Loess Plateau in Gansu ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk