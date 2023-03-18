LIVE – Marvin Vettori – Roman Dolidze: Ufc 286 (DIRETTA) (Di sabato 18 marzo 2023) E’ il giorno di Marvin Vettori e di Ufc 286 e Sportface.it seguirà in DIRETTA la sfida del fighter italiano contro Roman Dolidze. L’evento di Londra inizierà alle 22:00 (orario italiano) di sabato 18 marzo e il match di Marvin è il primo della main card. Si parte quindi subito forte in un evento che prevede altri combattimenti importantissimi: Justin Gaethje contro Rafael Fiziev, ma soprattutto la rivincita tra Leon Edwards e Kamaru Usman, che proverà a riprendersi la cintura che Leon gli ha scippato. Sportface.it vi offrirà una DIRETTA testuale con aggiornamenti in tempo reale, dando un focus ovviamente a Marvin Vettori e Roman Dolidze. Quest’ultimo è un avversario ostico, ma alla portata di ...Leggi su sportface
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... DAZN_IT : Il Marvin Vettori 3.0 debutterà contro Dolidze ?? La UFC 286 sarà LIVE su #DAZN sabato 18 marzo alle 22 ? - LIRRIVERENTE3 : RT @jackbrunelli1: SIETE PRONTI? ?? Marvin Vettori (MMA), Mattia Faraoni (Kickboxing) e Dario Socci (Boxe) saranno ospiti oggi a READY TO R… - jackbrunelli1 : SIETE PRONTI? ?? Marvin Vettori (MMA), Mattia Faraoni (Kickboxing) e Dario Socci (Boxe) saranno ospiti oggi a READY… -
Ufc 286 con Marvin Vettori, Edwards vs Usman domani in tv: programma, orario e streamingSportface.it vi terrà compagnia con un live aggiornato in tempo reale. PROGRAMMA UFC 286 - SABATO 18 MARZO Dalle 22:00 (orario italiano), Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze (pesi medi) A seguire, ...
I programmi in tv oggi, 17 marzo 2023: film e intrattenimento...00 - LA CASA NELLA PRATERIA IX - IL GIARDINO DI MARVIN 21:10 - THE WEDDING DATE - L'AMORE HA IL SUO ...15 - UPGRADE La 5 18:40 - GRANDE FRATELLO VIP (LIVE) 18:57 - GRANDE FRATELLO VIP 19:10 - AMICI DI ...
I 150 album da ascoltare almeno una volta nella vita...Mitchell - Blue 11) Sex Pistols - Never Mind the bollocks 12) Aretha Franklin - Lady soul 13) Who - Who's next 14) Marvin Gaye - What's going on 15) Beach Boys - Pet Sounds 16) James Brown - Live at ...
LIVE Vettori-Dolidze, MMA in DIRETTA: serve una vittoria per riaccendere la speranza del Mondiale OA Sport
Leon Edwards fight time tonight: What time is Edwards vs Kamaru Usman tonightExpress Sport brings you all of the details for tonight's blockbuster UFC clash between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman in London.
Borussia M'gladbach vs Werder Bremen LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reactionFollow live coverage as Borussia M'gladbach take on Werder Bremen ... Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own. Attempt missed. Marvin Ducksch (SV Werder Bremen) right ...
LIVE MarvinSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LIVE Marvin