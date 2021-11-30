Seegene's High Multiplex PCR Assay Capable of Detecting New Omicron Variant (Di martedì 30 novembre 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, today confirmed that its Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay is Capable of Detecting the Omicron's unique pattern of mutations. The well-established PCR-based test recognizes four SARS-CoV-2 genes and five notable mutations on the spike protein, all in a single test tube. This provides accurate results on whether a person is positive for COVID-19 and if they have the Omicron Variant within 4 hours. To maximize its use, Seegene will support countries in need of tests, so they can rapidly detect cases of Omicron without the labor and equipment required for full genomic sequencing.
Launch of Seegene's STARlet - AIOS All - in - One System Fulfills Critical Need for Fully Automated High - Throughput Real - Time PCR Testing
Launch of Seegene's STARlet - AIOS: All - in - One System Fulfills Critical Need for Fully Automated, High - Throughput Real - Time PCR Testing. Jong - Yoon Chun, Seegene Founder and CEO. "As we look ahead, the most pressing diagnostic need will be for cost - effective and high throughput automated systems that can remove any remaining ...
Launch of Seegene's STARlet-AIOS All-in-One System Fulfills Critical Need for Fully Automated High-Throughput Real-Time PCR Testing
Seegene's High Multiplex PCR Assay Capable of Detecting New Omicron Variant. South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, today confirmed that its Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay is capable of detecting the Omicron's unique pattern of mutations.
S.Korea's high-revenue venture companies up in 2020. The number of high-revenue South Korean venture companies which recorded at least 100 billion won 84 million US dollars in revenue ...
