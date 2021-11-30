Farming Simulator 22: già vendute più di 1,5 milioni di copie in una ...Gli hard disk si estingueranno? Per Toshiba decisamente noTornano le Online Qualifier della eSerie A TIMActivision Blizzard – offerte Natale 2021Reebok Rbk Royal Complete Scarpe-Basse Sconti e OfferteChe cos’è un cloud ibridoPrestiti: 6 cose da sapere prima di richiederliApple Pencil (Prima Generazione) -24% Sconti e OfferteTablet Fire 7 Kindle ora con luce frontale integrata -29% Sconti e ...Formula 1 : morto a 79 anni Frank WilliamsUltime Blog

Seegene' s High Multiplex PCR Assay Capable of Detecting New Omicron Variant

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading ...

Seegene's High Multiplex PCR Assay Capable of Detecting New Omicron Variant (Di martedì 30 novembre 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, today confirmed that its Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay is Capable of Detecting the Omicron's unique pattern of mutations. The well-established PCR-based test recognizes four SARS-CoV-2 genes and five notable mutations on the spike protein, all in a single test tube. This provides accurate results on whether a person is positive for COVID-19 and if they have the Omicron Variant within 4 hours. To maximize its use, Seegene will support countries in need of tests, so they can rapidly detect cases of Omicron without the labor and equipment required for full genomic sequencing. The Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master ...
Launch of Seegene's STARlet - AIOS: All - in - One System Fulfills Critical Need for Fully Automated, High - Throughput Real - Time PCR Testing

Jong - Yoon Chun, Seegene Founder and CEO. "As we look ahead, the most pressing diagnostic need will be for cost - effective and high throughput automated systems that can remove any remaining ...
Seegene's High Multiplex PCR Assay Capable of Detecting New Omicron Variant

South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, today confirmed that its Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay is capable of detecting the Omicron's unique pattern of mutations. The well-established ...

The number of high-revenue South Korean venture companies which recorded at least 100 billion won 84 million US dollars in reven ...
