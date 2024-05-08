Fonte : sportface di 8 mag 2024 whatsapp

Highlights e gol Real Madrid-Bayern Monaco 2-1 | Champions League 2023 2024 VIDEO

Highlights e gol Real Madrid-Bayern Monaco 2-1: Champions League 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Il VIDEO dei gol e degli Highlights di Real Madrid-Bayern Monaco, match valevole per il ritorno delle semifinali della Champions League 2023/2024. Al Santiago Bernabeu match molto equilibrato con i tedeschi che controbattono colpo su colpo al gioco degli spagnoli. Certo, ci vuole uno straordinario Neuer a salvare in un paio di occasioni gli ospiti. Ma anche Lunin fa le sue parate e anche i tedeschi hanno le loro occasioni. Nella ripresa la partita si spacca: ci pensa Alphonso Davies con una giocata sensazionale a spezzare l’equilibrio ed a portare in vantaggio i ragazzi di Tuchel. La partita sembra quasi finita, ma il Real Madrid al Santiago Bernabeu non muore mai: un errore di Neuer ...
