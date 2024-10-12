“Black Box Diaries”: il caso di violenza sessuale in Giappone a Mondovisioni (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) Dopo il successo avuto nella prima serata con “I shall not hate”, torna al Cinema del Borgo il prossimo martedì 15 ottobre la rassegna “Mondovisioni” con il documentario “Black Box Diaries”. Un racconto autobiografico della regista Shiori Ito, dove al centro troviamo un caso di stupro e la lotta della giovane giornalista contro il sistema politico Giapponese, tra corruzione e omertà. Nel maggio 2017, la ventottenne giornalista Shiori Ito accusa di stupro il più anziano collega e biografo dell’allora Primo Ministro Shinzo Abe. In una società in cui parlarne apertamente è considerato indecoroso, ovviamente la sua conferenza stampa scuote l’opinione pubblica. In poco tempo, Shiori si trova al centro del dibattito politico: da una parte la destra la considera una minaccia, mentre per la sinistra è una vera eroina. Bergamonews.it - “Black Box Diaries”: il caso di violenza sessuale in Giappone a Mondovisioni Leggi tutta la notizia su Bergamonews.it (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) Dopo il successo avuto nella prima serata con “I shall not hate”, torna al Cinema del Borgo il prossimo martedì 15 ottobre la rassegna “” con il documentario “Box”. Un racconto autobiografico della regista Shiori Ito, dove al centro troviamo undi stupro e la lotta della giovane giornalista contro il sistema politicose, tra corruzione e omertà. Nel maggio 2017, la ventottenne giornalista Shiori Ito accusa di stupro il più anziano collega e biografo dell’allora Primo Ministro Shinzo Abe. In una società in cui parlarne apertamente è considerato indecoroso, ovviamente la sua conferenza stampa scuote l’opinione pubblica. In poco tempo, Shiori si trova al centro del dibattito politico: da una parte la destra la considera una minaccia, mentre per la sinistra è una vera eroina.

