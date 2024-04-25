Owen King torna in libreria con “Il museo dei misteri” (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024)
Figlio di Stephen King, OwenKingtorna in libreria con una nuova storia di mistero: il suo ultimo romanzo, pubblicato da Sperling & Kupfer, si intitola Il museo dei misteri.
Impossibile oggi non conoscere Stephen King, autore prontamente ribattezzato il Re dell’Orrore quando si tratta di opere letterarie del genere. In molti, però, ignorano che la letteratura è diventata ormai una questione di famiglia, poiché anche suo figlio Owen ha deciso di coltivare passione e talento per la scrittura pubblicando a sua volta dei romanzi.
OwenKing. Crediti: Sperkling & Kupfer – VelvetMagClasse ’77, Owen è il figlio minore di Stephen King che negli anni ha coltivato sempre ...Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmag
Notizie su altre fonti: king owen
The Red king; Growing Up Jewish - Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Continua a leggere>>
Wednesday's high school sports roundup: No. 9 Hand rallies past No. 5 Guilford in 8 innings - Parish Hill 2-6; East Windsor 2-5. WP: Cooper king 4 inn 4 k's 2 bb's. LP: Gavin Sisson 2 inn 3 k's 2 walks Parish Hill: Cam Bill 1-2 1 run 1 walk; Andrew Landolphi 1-3 1 run; Gamaliel Diaz-Hernandez ... Continua a leggere>>
OHS students earn spots on Q3 honor rolls - Around 450 students were recognized at Oswego High School for their academic achievement during the third quarter. Principal Raina Hinman celebrated the following students for making the honor ... Continua a leggere>>