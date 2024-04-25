cowboy core: la nuova tendenza che conquista il mondo - Con oltre 18 milioni di visualizzazioni su TikTok, il cowboy core è la tendenza del momento che spazia dalla moda alla musica. Questo stile, ispirato all'epopea del West selvaggio, sta facendo impazzi ...

Continua a leggere>>

How to follow in Beyoncé’s footsteps and wear the cowboy look - Another look that rolls around in the trend cycles, fringing has a distinctly cowboy feel that has found mainstream favour. A fringed leather jacket is an effortlessly cool item to add to your ...

Continua a leggere>>

Jessica Simpson: ‘Country Has Never Gone Out of Style,’ & More Takeaways From Her Western-Inspired Spring ’24 Collection - For Jessica Simpson, country has never gone out of style. “It’s my roots,” she told FN. As cowboy core continues to rule the runways, festival season, music, and more, the entrepreneur is leaning into ...

Continua a leggere>>