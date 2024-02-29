AEW | Sting spiazza i Bucks e i fan nel suo ultimo Dynamite

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Quella della scorsa notte è stata l’ultima puntata diin cui abbiamo visto presenziare. Nel finale di puntata gli Youngerano pronti ad attaccare “The Icon”, ma quest’li ha stupiti entrando in scena con una delle sue storiche entrate viste in WCW e TNA. Come visibile nel video sottostante,è sceso dalla cima dell’arena per poi rispondere all’attacco dei. This is a version ofthat the EVPs were not ready for!Watch #AEWLIVE on TBS!@Young@DarbyAllin @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/W1YM9LRlm8— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 29, 2024

