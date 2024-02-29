AEW | Sting spiazza i Bucks e i fan nel suo ultimo Dynamite

AEW: Sting spiazza i Bucks e i fan nel suo ultimo Dynamite (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Quella della scorsa notte è stata l’ultima puntata di Dynamite in cui abbiamo visto presenziare Sting. Nel finale di puntata gli Young Bucks erano pronti ad attaccare “The Icon”, ma quest’ultimo li ha stupiti entrando in scena con una delle sue storiche entrate viste in WCW e TNA. Come visibile nel video sottostante, Sting è sceso dalla cima dell’arena per poi rispondere all’attacco dei Bucks. This is a version of Sting that the EVPs were not ready for!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@YoungBucks @Sting @DarbyAllin @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/W1YM9LRlm8— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 29, 2024
