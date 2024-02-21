LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | sono 2 i fuggitivi di giornata a 120 km dal traguardo

LIVE UAE

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE UAE Tour 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: sono 2 i fuggitivi di giornata a 120 km dal traguardo (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 10.08 I primi 50 km sono andati ufficialmente in archivio. 10.05 Dopo circa un’ora di gara, la media è di 48.862 km/h. 10.02 L’inizio del Jebel Jais dista più di 100 km. 09.58 sono 130 i km all’arrivo! 09.54 Il gruppo recupera 30? riportandosi a 2:00 dai fuggitivi. 09.50 Gli uomini di classifica sono nella pancia del gruppo, in attesa di vivere “il loro momento”. 09.45 La distanza tra i fuggitivi e il gruppo si attesta sui 2:30. 09.42 sono 140 i km all’arrivo! 09.38 Si prosegue in corsa a gran velocità. 09.35 Ricordiamo i fuggitivi di giornata: Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) e Mark Stewart (Team Corratec – Vini Fantini). 09.31 Superato il primo sprint in quel di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Lalchand Rajput appointed head coach of UAE: Former India international Lalchand Rajput has been appointed head coach of the senior UAE men's team. The 62-year-old takes over from Mudassar Nazar, who had performed the role on an interim basis ...

Star Kiwi Opener Joins Islamabad United for PSL 9: New Zealand opener, Martin Guptill, has replaced United Arab Emirates (UAE) batter, Mohammad Waseem, for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9. The Kiwi opener returns to Pakistan having represented ...

Salman Khan to kick off season 10 of Celebrity Cricket League in Sharjah: “Let the games begin”: The celebrity packed league kicks off with a thrilling match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers on February 23, 2024, broadcasting live on JioCinema and Sony ... including Sharjah (UAE), as ...

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE UAE
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.