Milan bourse worth 607 bn | 37% of GDP

(Di mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020) Capitalisation was down 5.2% this year, due to a fall of the FTSE-Mib index,it said. Last year his amounted to 655.6 billion euros. (ANSA).

MILAN, DEC 30 - The Milan bourse is worth some 607 billion euros or 37% of GDP, Borsa Italian said in its annual review of financial markets Wednesday. Capitalisation was down 5.2% this year, due to a ...