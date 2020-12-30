Milan bourse worth 607 bn, 37% of GDP (Di mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020) Capitalisation was down 5.2% this year, due to a fall of the FTSE-Mib index,it said. Last year his amounted to 655.6 billion euros. (ANSA). Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
MILAN, DEC 30 - The Milan bourse is worth some 607 billion euros or 37% of GDP, Borsa Italian said in its annual review of financial markets Wednesday. Capitalisation was down 5.2% this year, due to a ...
ROME, DEC 21 - The Milan stock exchange suffered big losses in early trading on Monday as Europe's money markets were hit by concerns about the impact of the new strain of COVID-19. The FTSE Mib index ...
