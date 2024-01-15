TCL Honored with Over 40 Awards and Accolades for 115-inch TV and Other Innovative Products Across Categories at CES 2024

(Di lunedì 15 gennaio 2024) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15,/PRNewswire/TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, today announced that multiple of itsand technical solutions, including the 115-QM891G QD-Mini LED TV, smartphones and tabletsTCL's new NXTPAPER 3.0 display technology, RayNeo X2 Lite AR Glasses and TCL Q Class soundbars have been

Aside from recognitions from GTB, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone was also honored with a CES 2024 Innovation Award in the "Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps" category. As the world's first and one of ...TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, today announced that multiple of its products and technical solutions, including the 115-inch QM891G QD-Mini LED ...