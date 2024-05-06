Fonte : zonawrestling di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Ricky Starks | Non sono infortunato

Ricky Starks

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Ricky Starks: “Non sono infortunato” (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Ricky Starks è uno dei talenti più importanti dell’AEW e nel corso degli anni ci ha regalato alcune performance molto brillanti. Di recente, sul finire di marzo, l’ex TNT Champion ha spaventato i fan a causa di quello che sembrava potesse essere un brutto infortunio e la sua assenza dagli schermi ha lasciato intendere che si fosse trattato proprio di questo. Starks, però, ha voluto rassicurare tutti tramite il suo account di X. Nelle ultime ore si era diffusa online la voce di un incontro a Jacksonville, avvenuto la scorsa settimana, tra Absolute Ricky Starks e il team medico dell’AEW. I fan, quindi, hanno avuto la sensazione che il wrestler fosse davvero infortunato. Nonostante il diretto interessato abbia smentito i rumours riguardo a un suo possibile problema fisico, non è ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti: starks ricky

Ricky Starks Clears Up Injury Speculations - ricky starks Clears Up Injury Speculations - ricky starks elaborates on his physical condition amidst rumors. Speculation has been rampant about ricky starks’ absence from the ring since his last matchup on AEW Collisions ...

Ricky Starks: I'm Not Injured, Never Was - ricky starks: I'm Not Injured, Never Was - Jericho went on to beat HOOK for the FTW Championship at AEW Dynasty. starks’ former tag team partner, Big Bill, has since aligned with Jericho. The post ricky starks: I’m Not Injured, Never Was ...

Ricky Starks Clarifies That He's Not Injured - ricky starks Clarifies That He's Not Injured - ricky starks hasn't wrestled since the March 30th episode of AEW Collision when he and Big Bill lost to Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) in the AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament Quarter ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Ricky Starks
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.