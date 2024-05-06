Ricky Starks | Non sono infortunato

Ricky Starks Clears Up Injury Speculations - ricky starks Clears Up Injury Speculations - ricky starks elaborates on his physical condition amidst rumors. Speculation has been rampant about ricky starks’ absence from the ring since his last matchup on AEW Collisions ...

Ricky Starks: I'm Not Injured, Never Was - ricky starks: I'm Not Injured, Never Was - Jericho went on to beat HOOK for the FTW Championship at AEW Dynasty. starks’ former tag team partner, Big Bill, has since aligned with Jericho. The post ricky starks: I’m Not Injured, Never Was ...

Ricky Starks Clarifies That He's Not Injured - ricky starks Clarifies That He's Not Injured - ricky starks hasn't wrestled since the March 30th episode of AEW Collision when he and Big Bill lost to Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) in the AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament Quarter ...