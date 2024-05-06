Ricky Starks | Non sono infortunato

- VIDEO : Ricky Starks esulta dagli spalti per la vittoria di Cody Rhodes a WrestleMania
La storia ha finalmente raggiunto il lieto fine: Cody Rhodes è il nuovo WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Dopo quasi quattro anni, il regno di Roman Reigns è terminato al termine di un incontro che, visto il suo booking, avrebbe reso ...
- AEW : Paura per Ricky Starks a Collision - finale non previsto ma lui stesso rassicura i fan dopo lo show
Durante l’AEW Tag-Team Titles Tournament Match di Collision, Ricky Starks & Big Bill sono stati clamorosamente eliminati dai Top Flight dopo un finale decisamente anticlimatico che ha visto il primo schienato dopo un DDT. Grazie al report ...
- Ricky Starks : “Aiuterò Big Bill a vincere il titolo TNT!”
Uno degli interrogativi sorti dopo l’ultimo episodio di Dynamite, è il futuro in serbo per i campioni di coppia uscenti, Ricky Starks e Big Bill. L’Absolute One ha avuto un botta e risposta con un fan che ha twittato su X: “Big Bill potrebbe essere ...
Ricky Starks Clears Up Injury Speculations - ricky starks Clears Up Injury Speculations - ricky starks elaborates on his physical condition amidst rumors. Speculation has been rampant about ricky starks’ absence from the ring since his last matchup on AEW Collisions ...
