WWE | Roxanne Perez ha l’ok dei medici | come si evolverà la questione NXT Women’s Title?

WWE Roxanne

WWE: Roxanne Perez ha l’ok dei medici, come si evolverà la questione NXT Women’s Title? (Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) Roxanne Perez è pronta. È incredibile il rumor che riporta il Wrestling Observer, visto quanto accaduto nelle ultime settimane. La campionessa di NXT, possiamo ancora definirla tale, sarà a Stand & Deliver? Angle o non angle. In pochi sanno la verità. Dopo l’incontro contro Meiko Satomura ed il collasso sul ring, lo status della campionessa era decisamente incerto. Infortunio in storyline o veritiero? Oggi la possibile svolta. Se l’indiscrezione fosse confermata, si potrebbe davvero trattare di un infortunio fittizio quello occorso alla Perez, come la WWE è solita inscenare, nonostante i report contrastanti da varie fonti nel wrestling web. Vedremo dunque se la campionessa prenderà parte o meno al Ladder Match di NXT Stand & Deliver, incontro che vede già Gigi Dolin e Zoey Stark ...
Major Update On The Status Of WWE NXT's Roxanne Perez

With it recently reported that Roxanne Perez has been dealing with a medical issue lately, there now comes an update on the current status of the NXT Women's Champion. For those who missed it, the 7 ...

WWE NXT’s Roxanne Perez Medically Cleared

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez has been medically cleared after a mysterious issue that kept her sidelined.
