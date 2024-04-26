Overwatch 2 | Skin GRATIS con il Game Pass

Overwatch 2: Skin GRATIS con il Game Pass (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Se sei un abbonato Xbox Game Pass Ultimate e un apPassionato di Overwatch 2, oggi è il tuo giorno fortunato! Per un periodo di tempo limitato, puoi riscattare tre Skin GRATIS per i tuoi eroi preferiti. Avete già scoperto le novità della Stagione 10 di Overwatch 2? Come riscattare le Skin GRATIS di Overwatch 2 con il Game Pass Skin Epica Visual K Kiriko Una Skin visivamente accattivante che farà risaltare il tuo eroe sul campo di battaglia. Con Visual K Kiriko, aggiungi un tocco di stile e originalità al tuo personaggio preferito. Skin Leggendaria Medusa Widowmaker Trasforma Widowmaker in una figura leggendaria con ...
