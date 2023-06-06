Ezviz H8c: un occhio sempre vigile sulla casaFARSIDERS gameplayVeeam: la cyber insurance non compensa i rischi di ransomwareCrollo di un ponte in costruzione sul Gange in India: nessuna vittima ...Tragico omicidio a causa del rumore dei bambini: Una madre ...Maturità 2023: Tra due settimane inizia l'esame con la prova di ...Come scegliere il profumo in estate: la fragranza perfettaThe Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom ora disponibile su PCTarisland - Closed Beta 27 giugnoF1 23 - COLONNA SONORAUltime Blog

Defined Body: la linfoscultura che sta conquistando l'Italia (Di martedì 6 giugno 2023) Milano-Roma-Milano; Alebis Gomez torna nella metropoli portando con se i suoi insegnamenti. Massaggiatrice professionista e imprenditrice, nell'ultimo anno ha formato ben 52 massaggiatrici provenienti da tutta Italia. Alebis, con una carriera alle spalle di 20 anni, è approdata in Italia con il desiderio di creare uno strumento che potesse trasformare altre donne come lei a diventare professioniste di successo. Ma Alebis non conquista solo il cuore delle corsiste che aspirano a imparare le sue tecniche, rapisce anche numerosi Vip. Stiamo vivendo una era rivoluzionaria, laddove il campo dell'estetica marcia a pari passo con il mondo dell'imprenditoria: Alebis Gomez ne è l'esempio vivente
