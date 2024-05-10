Fonte : fanpage di 10 mag 2024 whatsapp

Peppe Iodice | “La Rai voleva il Peppy Night - ma faremo cose nuove Ho detto no all’Isola dei Famosi”

Peppe Iodice: “La Rai voleva il Peppy Night, ma faremo cose nuove. Ho detto no all’Isola dei Famosi” (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) A Fanpage.it l'outsider della comicità rivela: "Il Peppy Night è diventato qualcosa di forte, farlo allo stadio Maradona sarà una festa". Ha detto no all'Isola dei Famosi: "È la cosa più lontana da me. Faccio solo quello che mi fa stare bene e che parte da una mia esigenza artistica".
