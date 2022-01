Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) - PARIS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/As traditionalhave been increasingly focusing onto help curb customer drain to neoperformance must also be assessed in terms of. This includes better retention by improving the experience through onchannels, as well as expanding banking and insurance products available through said channels to help grow NBI.performance rating agency D-Rating's 2022 "Proposition" stream shows that this issue is already driving stakeholders. To view the multimedia press release, please visit: ...