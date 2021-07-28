Shooting at California Theater During ‘Forever Purge’ Screening Leaves One Dead, One Injured (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 19-year-old man was badly Injured During a Shooting at a Screening of “The Forever Purge” in Corona on Monday night. Police have yet to identify a suspect in the case or make any arrests. Police were called around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, after the Screening at the Regal L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
