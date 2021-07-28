DariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ per PS4 e Switch disponibile oggi Apex Legends: RibaltaAssassin's Creed Valhalla l'Assedio di ParigiZTE lancia il suo smartphone Axon 30 con fotocamera under- displayNiente matrimonio : È finita tra Can Yaman e Diletta Leotta?Mara Venier in ospedale : Ecco che cosa è successoPS Plus of the Day: mostra la tua passione per PlayStation Plus!Xiaomi presenta cinque nuovi prodotti AIoT per lo Smart LivingCanone rai : cos’è e come si pagaIncendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateUltime Blog

Shooting at California Theater During 'Forever Purge' Screening Leaves One Dead | One Injured

Shooting California
An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 19-year-old man was badly Injured During a Shooting at a

Shooting at California Theater During ‘Forever Purge’ Screening Leaves One Dead, One Injured (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 19-year-old man was badly Injured During a Shooting at a Screening of “The Forever Purge” in Corona on Monday night. Police have yet to identify a suspect in the case or make any arrests. Police were called around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, after the Screening at the Regal L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
