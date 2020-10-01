easyMarkets Launches $10,000 USD Cash Prize Trading Competition (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/
In honor of the beginning of La Liga's 2020-2021 season, easyMarkets has launched a championship of their own with a $10,000 USD Cash Prize. The Competition winners will be judged on the percentage of winning trades at the end of 60-day duration of the Competition. To be eligible you must close a minimum of 30 trades during the Competition period. This means that all traders have a chance to win, no matter the volume of their trades. Due to regulatory restrictions EU residents cannot participate. easyMarkets is giving away three substantial Cash Prizes of $10,000, $3,000 and $1,000 that include some great Real Madrid collectables. The Competition begins ... Leggi su iltempo
