M5S:no esecutivo neutrale - voto a luglioMattarella: governo neutrale o elezioniCoppa Italia - alla Rai i diritti tvRaid al bar - Minniti e Raggi:sarà punitoBonino:voto a Luglio?Vulnus democraticoLeu:"Mai i nostri voti al Centrodestra"Salvini: qualcuno al Colle cerca il Pd?Salvini:qualcuno al Colle cerca il Pd?Ruby bis - pene ridotte a Fede e MinettiDi Maio:Salvini vuole Cav - voltagabbanaIl 118 perno base nella lotta contro l’infarto acuto prima causa di ...iPhone X: Avete problemi con il face ID? Apple sostituisce l' intero ...Casamonica non vengono serviti per primi in un bar : Frustano ...Barletta, 27enne sta per diventare suora: Si presenta all'altare in ...GF, la denuncia di Patrizia Bonetti a Domenica Live: Ricucci mi ...Grande Fratello : Rodrigo Alves, il Ken umano, nuovo concorrente ...Governo : il via di Sergio Mattarella al terzo giro di consultazioniAfghanistan, talebani attaccano una pattuglia di polizia : 5 morti e ...FRANCESCA CIPRIANI & ELENA MORALI (ISOLA DEI FAMOSI) OSPITI A RADIO ...Doktor LokO - Non me la volevi dare ft. Milo & Gordon Ranzy : ...

Microsoft sferza Facebook | la privacy è un diritto umano

Microsoft sferza Facebook | la privacy è un diritto umano La privacy è un diritto umano, dobbiamo assicurarci che quando usiamo i dati controlliamo la situazione. ...

zazoom
Commenta
Microsoft sferza Facebook, la privacy è un diritto umano (Di lunedì 7 maggio 2018) "La privacy è un diritto umano, dobbiamo assicurarci che quando usiamo i dati controlliamo la situazione. Abbiamo la responsabilità di creare fiducia nella tecnologia": lo ha detto il Ceo di Microsoft,...
ansa
twitter
Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'Connection time-out' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Microsoft sferza
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Microsoft sferza Microsoft sferza Facebook privacy diritto
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!