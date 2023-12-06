Caroline Koch: «I brand aiutano gli artisti a emergere» (Di mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023) La cantante e dj italiana di origine tedesca racconta cosa c'è dietro la produzione di una canzone. E di come una passione scoperta da bambina l'abbia portata ad aprire la sua agenzia: «Tutto parte dall'amore per la musica»Leggi su vanityfair
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
Caroline Koch: «I brand aiutano gli artisti a emergere» Vanity Fair Italia
La cantante Caroline Koch e Caffè Moak uniscono le forze per uno speciale progetto a episodi Vogue Italia
Christie faces growing GOP pressure to drop out: ‘He’s dividing the vote’Pressure is growing on former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to drop out of the GOP primary in order to clear a path for either Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, as ...
Walnut Street Christian School announces first quarter honor, merit roll studentsWalnut Street Christian School recently announced its honor and merit roll students for the first quarter: HONOR ROLL First Grade Violet Krick, Bennitt McDonnell, Foster Miller and James Snyder Second ...
Caroline KochVideo su : Caroline Koch