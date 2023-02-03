Impact 02.02.2023 Il riscatto di Sami Callihan (Di venerdì 3 febbraio 2023) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in questa nuova puntata di Impact. Settimana scorsa abbiamo scoperto chi affronterà Josh Alexander a No Surrender, ovvero Rich Swann, vincitore del Golden Six Shooter. Oggi però saranno nella stessa squadra, insieme a Frankie Kazarian e Yuya Uemura, contro i Design. Immergiamoci quindi nella puntata! Ace Austin e Chris Bey sconfiggono Kushida e Kevin Knight (3,5 / 5) Gisele Shaw vs Savannah Evans (2,5 / 5) Dopo il match Gisele Shaw dice che ormai la chiamano la Vedova Nera, perché distrugge ogni tag team che tocca. Non le importa perché se ne sono andate The Influence, Chelsea Green, e ormai anche Tasha Steelz è su quella strada. Non è fatta per stare in un tag team, ma di distruggerli tutti. BACKSTAGE: Steve Maclin dice a Santino Marella che ha già battuto il nuovo #1 Contender e merita un’opportunità ...Leggi su zonawrestling
