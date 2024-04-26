Tennis - le finals Billie Jean King cu - niente più gironi

(Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Cambia il formato delledellaCup. Le 12 squadre qualificate non saranno più divise in. Al La Cartuja Stadium di Siviglia, sede delle, andranno in scena direttamente gli incontri di un tabellone a eliminazione diretta. Le otto squadre non teste di serie si affronteranno al primo turno. Ciascuna delle vincitrici incontrerà una delle teste di serie ai quarti di finale e da lì si procederà sino alla finale. LeCupsono in programma dal 12 al 20 novembre. Dal 12 al 14 novembre andranno in scena gli incontri di primo turno, dal 15 al 17 i quarti, il 18 e 19 la semifinale, il 20 la finale. Il sorteggio per la composizione del tabellone è in programma il 30 aprile, ...

La Billie Jean King Cup cambia il formato nelle Finals . Le dodici squadre non saranno divise per gironi , ma a Siviglia – città che ospiterà le Finals – andranno in scena gli incontri ad eliminazione diretta. Le otto squadre non teste di serie si sfideranno nel primo turno. Le vincitrici troveranno ... Continua a leggere>>

Radical changes made late to billie Jean King Cup finals ahead of title defense for Leylah Fernandez's Canada - The billie Jean King Cup will adopt a new format effective immediately, as countries that have recently qualified for the finals in November will have to play a knockout tie instead of a ...

billie Jean King Cup finals overhauled as ITF seek to increase visibility - Canada's Leylah Fernandez lifts the billie Jean KIng Cup trophy. This year, the billie Jean King Cup finals will adhere to a knockout format, with the final scheduled for 20 November in Seville. The ...

billie Jean King Cup finals format change: Knock-out stage replaces round-robin - billie Jean King Cup finals in Seville are set to feature an exciting new format, with a knockout competition replacing the traditional round-robin ...

