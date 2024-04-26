Tennis - le finals Billie Jean King cu - niente più gironi

La Billie Jean King Cup cambia il formato nelle Finals. Le dodici squadre non saranno divise per gironi, ma a Siviglia – città che ospiterà le Finals – andranno in scena gli incontri ad eliminazione diretta. Le otto squadre non teste di serie si sfideranno nel primo turno. Le vincitrici troveranno ...
billie Jean King Cup finals overhauled as ITF seek to increase visibility - Canada's Leylah Fernandez lifts the billie Jean KIng Cup trophy. This year, the billie Jean King Cup finals will adhere to a knockout format, with the final scheduled for 20 November in Seville. The ...
