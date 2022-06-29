Covid, Napoli : I positivi non fanno il tampone per non perdere le ...KONAMI estende la partnership con il Bayern MonacoROGUEBOOK: DISPONIBILE SU STADIASony presenta “INZONE”, nuovo brand gaming per PCWay of the Hunter uscirà ad agostoNZXT presenta le Capture Card Signal 4K30 e Signal HD60Farming Simulator 22 - Kubota Pack disponibileGotham Knights: svelato il trailer ufficiale dedicato a RobinGame Ready driver per F1 22 disponibiliMARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE ARRIVA A OTTOBREUltime Blog

National Inbound and Domestic Tourism Association of Moldova ANTRIM launches the documentary film | A Small Country with a Big Heart

National Inbound
- CHISINAU, Moldova, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the newly released documentary film A ...

National Inbound and Domestic Tourism Association of Moldova (ANTRIM) launches the documentary film: "A Small Country with a Big Heart" (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - CHISINAU, Moldova, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

This summer, the newly released documentary film "A Small Country with a Big Heart'' explores the true meaning of hospitality through a little known story from MoldovaMoldova, one of the Smallest countries in Europe, welcomed over 450,000 Ukrainian refugees, known locally as "guests," into their homes and Hearts this year. This documentary explores how and why Moldova, including its Small Tourism sector, immediately united and responded with open doors.  The film documents this story through the eyes of eight hosts from five rural guest houses ...
National Inbound and Domestic Tourism Association of Moldova (ANTRIM) launches the documentary film: "A Small Country with a Big Heart"

This summer, the newly released documentary film "A Small Country with a Big Heart'' explores the true meaning of hospitality through a little known story from Moldova.  Moldova, one of the smallest ...

