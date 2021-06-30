Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

Maxeon Solar Technologies Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader ...

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in Solar innovation and channels, today announced the release of its first Sustainability Report. This provides Maxeon's customers, investors and the wider public a detailed overview of the company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements, initiatives, policies and future plans. In December 2020, in its first full quarter of independent operation, Maxeon joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate ...
