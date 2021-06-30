Maxeon Solar Technologies Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) SINGAPORE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in Solar innovation and channels, today announced the release of its first Sustainability Report. This provides Maxeon's customers, investors and the wider public a detailed overview of the company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements, initiatives, policies and future plans. In December 2020, in its first full quarter of independent operation, Maxeon joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in Solar innovation and channels, today announced the release of its first Sustainability Report. This provides Maxeon's customers, investors and the wider public a detailed overview of the company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements, initiatives, policies and future plans. In December 2020, in its first full quarter of independent operation, Maxeon joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Maxeon Solar Technologies Provides Premium Commercial Solar to Betty Barclay Group Headquarters in Germany
Courant Naturel Picks Maxeon 5 AC as Its Sole Residential Solar Technology in France
Maxeon Solar Technologies Transforms the New Logistics Hub of a Global Luxury Group into a 12.7-Megawatt Solar Powerhouse
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Maxeon Solar
Maxeon Solar Technologies Provides Premium Commercial Solar to Betty Barclay Group Headquarters in GermanySINGAPORE, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, announced today that its industry - leading SunPower Maxeon solar panels are powering the Headquarters ...
Courant Naturel Picks Maxeon 5 AC as Its Sole Residential Solar Technology in FranceSINGAPORE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced that Courant Naturel, a fast - growing residential solar installer with headquarters in ...
Maxeon Solar Technologies Provides Premium Commercial Solar to Betty Barclay Group Headquarters in Germany Zazoom Blog
Maxeon Solar Technologies Provides Premium Commercial Solar to Betty Barclay Group Headquarters in GermanySINGAPORE, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, announced today ...
Courant Naturel Picks Maxeon 5 AC as Its Sole Residential Solar Technology in FranceSINGAPORE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today ...
Maxeon SolarSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Maxeon Solar