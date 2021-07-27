Niente matrimonio : È finita tra Can Yaman e Diletta Leotta?Mara Venier in ospedale : Ecco che cosa è successoPS Plus of the Day: mostra la tua passione per PlayStation Plus!Xiaomi presenta cinque nuovi prodotti AIoT per lo Smart LivingCanone rai : cos’è e come si pagaIncendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateMeghan Markle e l'imbarazzante partecipazione al Grande Fratello VipTokyo 2020 : l'Italia batte la RussiaJuventus, il punto sulle cessioni Demiral indiziato a partireIl vaccino COVID-19 che raccomandano per i bambiniUltime Blog

Happy Plugs® Protects The Younger Generation From Hearing Loss By Launching Play

The Swedish fashion tech brand announces antimicrobial, vegan friendly youth headphones with safe ...

zazoom
Commenta
Happy Plugs® Protects The Younger Generation From Hearing Loss By Launching Play (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) The Swedish fashion tech brand announces antimicrobial, vegan friendly youth headphones with safe premium audio STOCKHOLM, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Happy Plugs® is proud to announce Play, youth headphones that perfectly blends youngster's entertainment needs with parents' safety and quality expectations. Play is a wired and wireless experience specifically designed for the Younger audience of ages 3 to 15 with a maximum enjoyment at safe volume levels for their delicate ears. Prolonged listening at high volumes can over time even lead to noise-induced Hearing Loss. ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Happy Plugs®
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Happy Plugs® Happy Plugs® Protects Younger Generation