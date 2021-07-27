Happy Plugs® Protects The Younger Generation From Hearing Loss By Launching Play (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) The Swedish fashion tech brand announces antimicrobial, vegan friendly youth headphones with safe premium audio STOCKHOLM, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Happy Plugs® is proud to announce Play, youth headphones that perfectly blends youngster's entertainment needs with parents' safety and quality expectations. Play is a wired and wireless experience specifically designed for the Younger audience of ages 3 to 15 with a maximum enjoyment at safe volume levels for their delicate ears. Prolonged listening at high volumes can over time even lead to noise-induced Hearing Loss. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
