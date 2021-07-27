Happy Plugs® Protects The Younger Generation From Hearing Loss By Launching Play

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) The Swedish fashion tech brand announces antimicrobial, vegan friendly youth headphones with safe premium audio STOCKHOLM, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/is proud to announce, youth headphones that perfectly blends youngster's entertainment needs with parents' safety and quality expectations.is a wired and wireless experience specifically designed for theaudience of ages 3 to 15 with a maximum enjoyment at safe volume levels for their delicate ears. Prolonged listening at high volumes can over time even lead to noise-induced. ...