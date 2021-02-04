Educate Girls USA strengthens global outreach on gender equality with new board appointment

(Di giovedì 4 febbraio 2021) -USA names Phyllis Kurlander Costanza, Head UBS in Society and CEO UBS Optimus Foundation, to its Charity- Newwill lift' education higher on the agenda ofleaders, said Founder, Safeena Husain -USA supports organizations that champion-equitable education, enabling out-of-schoolto return to quality classrooms NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/USA, a non-profit organization that mobilizes resources to support' education in rural and educationally marginalized areas, today announced theof Phyllis Kurlander Costanza, Head UBS in Society and ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Educate Girls

LifeGate

... mostre d'arte comprese, se l'effetto scatenante di quattro ragazze bencrea un mondo di ... "How You Like That", "Lovesick", "Sour Candy", "Love to Hate Me, "Pretty Savage", "Boombayah" e ...... mostre d'arte comprese, se l'effetto scatenante di quattro ragazze bencrea un mondo di ... "How You Like That", "Lovesick", "Sour Candy", "Love to Hate Me, "Pretty Savage", "Boombayah" e ...- Educate Girls USA names Phyllis Kurlander Costanza, Head UBS in Society and CEO UBS Optimus Foundation, to its Charity Board - New appointment will ...