CHC Pedaling Towards Sustainability with Taiwan Bicycle Industry at Eurobike (Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) As a leading non-profit organization, the Cycling and Health Tech Industry R&D Center is going green on Cycling, collaborating with Taiwan partners and looking for global cooperation opportunities. FRANKFURT, Germany, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/
The Cycling and Health Tech Industry R&D Center (CHC), based in Taichung, Taiwan, has exhibited at Eurobike, the leading international cycling fair, which took place from 3-7 July 2024 in Germany. The CHC has been promoting cycling Sustainability, fully supported by the Industrial Development Administration (IDA) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan, and is active in making the cycling Industry go green. At the biggest bike and eco-mobility event, the CHC not only promotes its service capability and products but also actively communicates with partners who are heading in the same direction Towards Sustainability, and expects to build a strong relationship and work hard on making Bicycles a green product.
