Aristocrat™ brings Land-Based and Online Gaming Together at ICE 2024 (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) Aristocrat Gaming™ to highlight an impressive lineup of new games; Anaxi™ to showcase the one-player experience, bringing Land-Based player-favourite games Online LONDON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Aristocrat Gaming™ invites the Gaming industry to "Play the A" at ICE 2024 in London, taking place from Feb. 6-8, 2024. The company is set to display more than 75 games as part of its expansive portfolio of Premium, For Sale, and For Sale Link titles for the EMEA region. Anaxi™, Aristocrat's Online Real Money Gaming and Customer Experience Solutions business, will bring customers along the one-player experience while showcasing the latest developments and popular titles including the Buffalo Gold ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Aristocrat Gaming™ invites the Gaming industry to "Play the A" at ICE 2024 in London, taking place from Feb. 6-8, 2024. The company is set to display more than 75 games as part of its expansive portfolio of Premium, For Sale, and For Sale Link titles for the EMEA region. Anaxi™, Aristocrat's Online Real Money Gaming and Customer Experience Solutions business, will bring customers along the one-player experience while showcasing the latest developments and popular titles including the Buffalo Gold ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Aristocrat™ bringsVideo su : Aristocrat™ brings