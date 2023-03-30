Renato Casaro crea la copertina di Slaps and Beans 2Speed Duel GX: Duellanti delle Ombre, disponibile ora per Yu-Gi-Oh! ...POKÉMON: CRONACHE DI ARCEUS DISPONIBILE SU ITUNESKingdom Rush Frontiers è ora disponibile per XboxTEUFEL: Il compagno perfetto per le gite di primaveraMagic: The Gathering – L’Avanzata delle MacchineVeeam e il World Backup Day 2023: una questione di numeriHunt: Shodown aggiornamento 1.12Civilization VI: Leader Pass - Rulers of England Pack DLC disponibileLo Show dei Record : Diabao Praddo, ecco l' uomo con 33 cornaUltime Blog

Huawei and bKash Strengthen Partnership to Deepen Financial Inclusion in Bangladesh to Support the SDGs

Huawei and

Huawei and bKash Strengthen Partnership to Deepen Financial Inclusion in Bangladesh to Support the SDGs (Di giovedì 30 marzo 2023) DHAKA, Bangladesh, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Huawei and bKash agreed to Deepen Partnership in Bangladesh, to further drive Financial Inclusion and enable more people to participate in and benefit from digital economy in the country. bKash, Bangladesh's largest mobile payment operator, provides mobile Financial services to 68 million people, caters to every family in Bangladesh. Huawei powers bKash's services with its cutting-edge digital finance solutions. To take the journey forward, Pan Junfeng, President, Huawei South Asia Region & CEO, Huawei Bangladesh and Kamal Quadir, Founder and CEO of ...
