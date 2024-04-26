Tracker | Jensen Ackles si unisce al cast della serie con Justin Hartley

Tracker: Jensen Ackles si unisce al cast della serie con Justin Hartley (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Jensen Ackles si è unito al cast di Tracker nei panni del fratello del personaggio interpretato da Justin Hartley. Il Colter Shaw di Justin Hartley ha trovato suo fratello. Hartley ha annunciato giovedì in un video su Instagram che Jensen Ackles ha ottenuto il ruolo di Russell, fratello di Colter, nella serie drammatica Tracker della CBS appena sbarcata anche in Italia in streaming su Disney+. Il network ha rivelato venerdì che il personaggio di Ackles sarà introdotto nel penultimo episodio della stagione, "Off The Books", domenica 12 maggio. La CBS ha anche pubblicato una foto in anteprima dei due fratelli che potete ...
