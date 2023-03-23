LIVE Conegliano-Fenerbahce 1-9, Champions League volley femminile in DIRETTA: partenza shock (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 9-14 Muroneeee di De Kruijf su Fedorovtseva! 8-14 Vargas risponde con una parallela imprendibile. 8-13 Bordata paurosa di Haak, finalmente. 7-13 Non passa il servizio di Lubian. 7-12 In rete il servizio di Ana Cristina, per la battuta entra Lubian su Fahr. 6-12 Pallonetto spinto di Ana Cristina, peccato perchè Robinson-Cook ha avuto la palla del -4. 6-11 Fahr approfitta di una slash, andiamo! 5-11 Muroneeee di Fahr su Ana Cristina! 4-11 Gran primo tempo di Fahr! 3-11 Vargas passa senza problemi da posto due. 3-10 Lunga anche la battuta di Vuchkova. 2-10 Scappa il servizio di De Kruijf… 2-9 Finalmente finisce la serie al servizio di Fedorovtseva, bisogna cambiare mentalità. 1-9 De Kruijf attacca in rete, secondo time-out per Conegliano. 1-8 Mani-out di Ana Cristina, poco da dire. 1-7 Quarto ace ... Leggi su oasport (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA9-14 Muroneeee di De Kruijf su Fedorovtseva! 8-14 Vargas risponde con una parallela imprendibile. 8-13 Bordata paurosa di Haak, finalmente. 7-13 Non passa il servizio di Lubian. 7-12 In rete il servizio di Ana Cristina, per la battuta entra Lubian su Fahr. 6-12 Pallonetto spinto di Ana Cristina, peccato perchè Robinson-Cook ha avuto la palla del -4. 6-11 Fahr approfitta di una slash, andiamo! 5-11 Muroneeee di Fahr su Ana Cristina! 4-11 Gran primo tempo di Fahr! 3-11 Vargas passa senza problemi da posto due. 3-10 Lunga anche la battuta di Vuchkova. 2-10 Scappa il servizio di De Kruijf… 2-9 Finalmente finisce la serie al servizio di Fedorovtseva, bisogna cambiare mentalità. 1-9 De Kruijf attacca in rete, secondo time-out per. 1-8 Mani-out di Ana Cristina, poco da dire. 1-7 Quarto ace ...

