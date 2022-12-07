BLOOD BOWL 3: AL VIA I PREORDINIYLands si aggiorna con l'update 1.11GTA Online: miglioramenti in arrivoTOWER OF FANTASY - MIRAFLEUR MOONSHADE in arrivo a DicembreGTFO cresce con ALT://Rundown 2.0 InfectionVALORANT - Patch 5.12 e Beta di Partita RapidaNUOVI COLORI DEL CONTROLLER REVOLUTION X PROELDEN RING - DLC GRATUITOFallout 76 | Nuka-World in tour e stagione 11 disponibili gratisHearthstone - il DLC l'Avanzata del Re dei Lich è disponibile Ultime Blog

The Keeper – La leggenda di un portiere | tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film

The Keeper
The Keeper – La leggenda di un portiere: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film (Di mercoledì 7 dicembre 2022) The Keeper – La leggenda di un portiere: trama (storia vera), cast e streaming del film Stasera, mercoledì 7 dicembre 2022, alle ore 21,25 su Rai 1 va in onda The Keeper – La leggenda di un portiere, film biografico anglo-tedesco co-scritto e diretto da Marcus H. Rosenmüller. La pellicola racconta la storia del calciatore tedesco Bert Trautmann, interpretato da David Kross. Ma vediamo insieme tutte le informazioni nel dettaglio. Trama (storia vera) Sul finire della seconda guerra mondiale, alcuni soldati nazisti vengono catturati dalle forze britanniche e internati in un campo di prigionia in Inghilterra. Tra questi vi è Bert Trautmann, un paracadutista della Luftwaffe che spicca per il suo talento nel giocare a calcio come portiere; ...
