DXC Technology, Lloyd's and IUA Extend Contract to Support Transformation of London Insurance Market (Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022) $465M agreement ensures continuity for London Market Insurance customers during ambitious Transformation program London, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Shareholders of the London Market Joint Venture (XIS and XCS) - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), Lloyd's and the International Underwriting Association (IUA), have announced a $465 million USD Contract extension to ensure seamless continuity for the activities of London Insurance Market customers whilst DXC moves forward with the Transformation of the Market's IT systems. Following a previous agreement to build the digital platform that will underpin the London ...
