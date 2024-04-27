Alien | Rogue Incursion - annunciato con un trailer il nuovo gioco per VR

Alien: Rogue Incursion, annunciato con un trailer il nuovo gioco per VR (Di sabato 27 aprile 2024) Survios ha annunciato in queste ore Alien: Rogue Incursion con un trailer dedicato, presentando il nuovo gioco horror d’azione per giocatore singolo dedicato alla VR ed in arrivo nello specifico su PlayStation VR2, SteamVR e Meta Quest 3. Il team di sviluppo ha confermato che Rogue Incursion racconterà una storia nuova e originale, promettendo inoltre di far immergere i fan in un’avventura al cardiopalma ed ovviamente terrificante, con tanti “Xenomorfi terribilmente pieni di risorse che vi faranno davvero accapponare la pelle.” Leggiamo quanto affermato da TQ Jefferson, responsabile dei prodotti di Survios (grazie a Gamingbolt): “Il nostro team di Survios è un grande fan di Alien e sta sviluppando ...
