Crimes of the Future | Kristen Stewart | Durante le riprese nessuno capiva di cosa parlasse

Crimes the
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©
Kristen Stewart ha ammesso che Durante le riprese di Crimes of the Future, il nuovo film di David ...

Crimes of the Future, Kristen Stewart: "Durante le riprese nessuno capiva di cosa parlasse" (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) Kristen Stewart ha ammesso che Durante le riprese di Crimes of the Future, il nuovo film di David Cronenberg, non aveva le idee molto chiare. Kristen Stewart ha ammesso che non aveva alcuna idea della trama di Crimes of the Future prima di accettare un ruolo nel film diretto da David Cronenberg. L'attrice, in occasione della première al Festival di Cannes 2022, ha parlato di come ha affrontato la produzione del progetto in cui ha la parte di un'investigatrice del Registro Nazionale degli Organi. Durante la conferenza stampa di Crimes of the Future, Kristen Stewart ha sottolineato: "Ho detto a David Cronenberg che non avevo idea di ...
#Cannes75 " David Cronenberg e il cast presentano Crimes Of The Future

David Cronenberg torna in competizione a Cannes otto anni dopo Maps To The Star , con Crimes Of The Future . Al centro della storia ci sono Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) e la sua assistente Caprice (Lea Seydoux) due artisti che, in un futuro distopico, organizzano esibizioni estreme, ...

David Croneberg a Cannes con il suo Crimes of the Future. Recensione

Cinema David Croneberg a Cannes con il suo Crimes of the Future. Recensione Di Sara Formisano - 24 Maggio 2022 5 David Cronenberg torna al Cinema dopo Maps t0 the Stars (2014) con Crimes of the Future presentato nella selezione ufficiale del ...
Cannes75, parata di stelle per Crimes of the Future. Oggi Pierfrancesco Favino e Louis Garrel

