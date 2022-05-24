Crimes of the Future, Kristen Stewart: "Durante le riprese nessuno capiva di cosa parlasse" (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) Kristen Stewart ha ammesso che Durante le riprese di Crimes of the Future, il nuovo film di David Cronenberg, non aveva le idee molto chiare. Kristen Stewart ha ammesso che non aveva alcuna idea della trama di Crimes of the Future prima di accettare un ruolo nel film diretto da David Cronenberg. L'attrice, in occasione della première al Festival di Cannes 2022, ha parlato di come ha affrontato la produzione del progetto in cui ha la parte di un'investigatrice del Registro Nazionale degli Organi. Durante la conferenza stampa di Crimes of the Future, Kristen Stewart ha sottolineato: "Ho detto a David Cronenberg che non avevo idea di ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022)ha ammesso chelediof the, il nuovo film di David Cronenberg, non aveva le idee molto chiare.ha ammesso che non aveva alcuna idea della trama diof theprima di accettare un ruolo nel film diretto da David Cronenberg. L'attrice, in occasione della première al Festival di Cannes 2022, ha parlato di come ha affrontato la produzione del progetto in cui ha la parte di un'investigatrice del Registro Nazionale degli Organi.la conferenza stampa diof theha sottolineato: "Ho detto a David Cronenberg che non avevo idea di ...

