VIDEO Crystal Palace-Liverpool 1-3, apre Van Dijk e chiude Fabinho: gli highlights (Di domenica 23 gennaio 2022) Il Liverpool si impone per 3-1 sul campo del Crystal Palace, in gol Van Dijk e Oxlade-Chamberlain nel primo tempo, chiude FabinhoLeggi su mediagol
Tre gol e tre punti per il Liverpool, ma il Palace sbaglia l'impossibile...Crystal Palace - Liverpool 1 - 3: guarda gli highlights del match
Highlights e gol Crystal Palace - Liverpool 1 - 3, Premier League 2021/2022 (VIDEO)Gli highlights e i gol di Crystal Palace - Liverpool, match valevole per la ventitreesima giornata di Premier League 2021/2022 ... Ecco il video delle azioni salienti e delle marcature della partita.
Crystal Palace-Norwich 3-0: video, gol e highlights Sky Sport
Liverpool edge past Palace to keep Man City in their sightsLiverpool edged to a nervy 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace on Super Sunday, keeping Manchester City in their sights at the top of the Premier League table. It was an explosive start from Jurgen ...
