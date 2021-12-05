Salvatore Ambrosini, un volto per mille vociTechnaxx Smartwatch TX-SW7HR RecensioneAssicurazione obbligatoria sulla pista da sciFarmaciauno: la farmacia online numero unoGreta Beccaglia : Non dormo da tre giorni dopo quello che mi è ...Il vaccino a Guido Russo : Ecco il dentista denunciato per il braccio ...Eitan è tornato in Italia : in viaggio verso la sua nuova vitaLo studente della Columbia University Davide Giri ucciso a New YorkLisciani Giochi Genius Laboratorio Di Profumi Giochi e giocattoli ...Qual è il miglior sito per comprare visualizzazioni Youtube e ...Ultime Blog

French Film Executive Eric Lagesse on His Connection With Arab Cinema, State of the Arthouse Sector (Di domenica 5 dicembre 2021) Eric Lagesse, the CEO/president of Paris-based Arthouse distributor and world sales outfit Pyramide Films, received the Industry Tribute Award at Cairo Film Festival on Friday. Variety spoke With him about his relationship With Arab Cinema, and the State of the independent Film business in France. How do you feel about receiving this tribute? It’s great, L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
INTERVIEW: The secret of Cannes is that it has no secret: Director Thierry Frémaux

The Cairo Film Festival paid tribute to Thierry Frémaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival, in its 43rd edition.
