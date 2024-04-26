Che fine ha fatto Krystal Hall di Vite al limite? Nel 2024 cambiamenti in arrivo

Che fine ha fatto Krystal Hall di Vite al limite? Nel 2024 “cambiamenti in arrivo” (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Di Krystal Hall, la donna di 34 anni che aveva partecipato alla nona stagione del celebre programma Vite al limite, non si sa molto, ma le ultime foto sui social, pubblicate nel 2024, la mostrano ancora fortemente sovrappeso. La ragazza, che pesava 280 kg, era arrivata a perderne 91 grazie all’aiuto del dottor Nowzaradan, ma l’arrivo della pandemia aveva vanificato tutti gli sforzi. Attualmente, il nuovo profilo di Krystal su Facebook, aggiornato di recente, non offre aggiornamenti sull’esperienza con Nowzaradan, ma in risposta al commento di una follower però, Krystal ha detto di essere “felice”, in questo momento della sua vita.  Di diverso tenore invece l’ultimo post su Instagram, che accenna ad un periodo complicato, ma anticipa “grossi ...
    Il giorno 13 settembre 2021 su Real Time (canale 31 del digitale terrestre) è andata in onda in prima tv la settima puntata della stagione 9 di Vite al limite con protagonista Krystal Hall. Il dottor Nowsaradan in questo caso si è trovato di fronte a una donna che ha subito abusi da piccola e ha ...
