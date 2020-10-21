Chet JR White | ex bassista e produttore delle Girlsè morto all’età di 40 anni

Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily

(Di mercoledì 21 ottobre 2020)JR, famoso per il suo lavoro come membro chiave della band indie-rock Girls, èall’età di 40. Il suo ex compagno di band Christopher Owens ha confermato la notizia su Twitter. L’album di debuttoGirls, Album, è stato pubblicato nel 2009 ed ha avuto un grande successo. Nel 2011 sono usciti Father, Son, Holy Ghost. Cosa ha scritto Owens sulla morte diJR? “Spero che tu non senta altro che pace ora fratello mio“, ha scritto Owens. “Ti amo e grazie per aver creduto in me e per quello che hai portato. Sempre e per sempre, e sarò sempre orgoglioso di te … “ I hope you feel nothing but peace now my brother. I love you, and thank you for believing in me, and ...