Chet JR White, ex bassista e produttore delle Girlsè morto all’età di 40 anni (Di mercoledì 21 ottobre 2020) Chet JR White, famoso per il suo lavoro come membro chiave della band indie-rock Girls, è morto all’età di 40 anni. Il suo ex compagno di band Christopher Owens ha confermato la notizia su Twitter. L’album di debutto delle Girls, Album, è stato pubblicato nel 2009 ed ha avuto un grande successo. Nel 2011 sono usciti Father, Son, Holy Ghost. Cosa ha scritto Owens sulla morte di Chet JR White? “Spero che tu non senta altro che pace ora fratello mio“, ha scritto Owens. “Ti amo e grazie per aver creduto in me e per quello che hai portato. Sempre e per sempre, e sarò sempre orgoglioso di te … “ I hope you feel nothing but peace now my brother. I love you, and thank you for believing in me, and ... Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
