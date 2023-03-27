38th Annual World Petrochemical Conference: Wanhua Chemical Shares Inspiring and Insightful Practice on Sustainability in Petrochemical Industry (Di lunedì 27 marzo 2023) HOUSTON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
President of Wanhua Chemical ("Wanhua Chemical", 600309.SS), Mr. Guangwu Kou, delivered his keynote speech —Coping With Challenges Through A Sustainable Path— at the 38th Annual World PetroChemical Conference (WPC) which ran from March 20-24 in Houston, Texas. Kou discussed ways in which Chemical Industry enterprises can drive sustainable development through the implementation of best Practices and innovative solutions in the areas of energy, materials, management, and applications. Mr. Guangwu Kou commented: "to achieve green low-carbon transformation, we are well adopted to a full value chain management, from our own industrial ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
