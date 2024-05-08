Highlights Panathinaikos-Maccabi Tel Aviv 81-72 - Playoff Eurolega 2023 2024 VIDEO

Panathinaikos returns to the Final Four after 12 years, defeating Maccabi Tel Aviv in Game 5 81-72 - Panathinaikos returns to the Final Four after 12 years, defeating Maccabi Tel aviv in Game 5 81-72 - Kendrick Nunn took it personally, especially since Kostas Slukas was injured. The "cloverleaf" printed a "ticket" for the Euroleague Final Four for the 12th ...
Ergin Ataman shows the fists: “We will candidate for the EuroLeague title” - Ergin Ataman shows the fists: “We will candidate for the EuroLeague title” - Preparing for his fourth-ever EuroLeague Final Four, Ergin Ataman managed to drag Panathinaikos back to title contention after 12 years of absence, in his first season in Athens.
Panathinaikos took out Maccabi in OAKA to end a 12-year Final Four wait - Panathinaikos took out Maccabi in OAKA to end a 12-year Final Four wait - Ergin Ataman's team closed an intense best-of-five series against Maccabi Tel aviv in front of a packed crowd in OAKA ...