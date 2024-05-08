Highlights Panathinaikos-Maccabi Tel Aviv 81-72 - Playoff Eurolega 2023 2024 VIDEO

(Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Ilbatte 81-72 ilTelin gara-5 e accede alle semifinali deidi. Dopo aver salvato un match point in gara-4, i greci non sbagliano davanti ai propri tifosi e si guadagnano un posto nelle migliori quattro d’Europa. E’ un Kendrick Nunn in versione Nba. L’ex Heat, Lakers, Wizards chiude con 26 punti, 5 rimbalzi e 4 assist in 38 minuti sul parquet. Bene anche il veterano Sloukas con 15 punti e 6 rimbalzi. In doppia cifra Hernangomez (11 punti) e Papapetrou (11 punti). Non bastano al, che ha giocato tutta la serie a Belgrado causa guerra, i 19 punti con 4 rimbalzi e 7 assist del solito Lorenzo Brown. Ilavanza in semifinale, dove affronterà una tra Monaco e ...

