“Songs and Spell” la nuova personale di Emiliano Maggi a Firenze

Songs and
“Songs and Spell” la nuova personale di Emiliano Maggi a Firenze (Di giovedì 1 dicembre 2022) Le sale del Museo Stefano Bardini ospitano dal 2 dicembre 2022 al 13 marzo 2023 la nuova personale Songs and Spells di Emiliano Maggi Emiliano Maggi, Untitled (column) 2020, Courtesy Operativa Arte, Roma.jpgFirenze – Dopo essere stato protagonista della Florence Art Week con il progetto Water Spell, Emiliano Maggi (Roma, 1977) torna a Firenze con la personale Songs and Spells (2 dicembre 2022 – 13 marzo 2023), una mostra a cura di Caroline Corbetta concepita per le sale del Museo Stefano Bardini. Terza tappa del suo progetto fiorentino – avviato lo scorso settembre con la performance Water Spell, che ...
