Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) - BEIJING, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/"There are many noble characters I wish to inheritmy," Xi, then governor of east China'sFujian Province, said in a letter of felicitation to hisXi Zhongxun on his birthday in 2001. Xi Zhongxun was among the first generation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) central leaders. Xioften recalls the wisdom imparted to him by the elder Xi. The term "the people" is at the heart of all the treasures Xigothis. The man of the people "My grandwas a farmer, myjoined the revolution as a farmer, and I myself worked as a farmer for seven years," Xionce said. During the period of the ...