Samsung Galaxy Unpacked olimpico in arrivo | ecco la data Ci sarà Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttoandroid©

Fonte : tuttoandroid
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked “olimpico” in arrivo: ecco la data. Ci sarà Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Samsung sceglie la Parigi delle Olimpiadi 2024 per il suo Galaxy Unpacked estivo. E tra i protagonisti sembra ci sarà anche una novità assoluta: Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroid
Notizie su altre fonti: galaxy unpacked
  • Samsung Galaxy

    Stando alle ultime indiscrezioni, il prossimo atteso evento Samsung Galaxy Unpacked si svolgerà all'inizio di luglio L'articolo Nuovo Samsung Galaxy Unpacked a inizio luglio: ecco la possibile data proviene da TuttoAndroid.
    Continua a leggere>>

Next galaxy unpacked May Happen In Paris On 10 July - SamMobile cites sources that claim that the next Samsung galaxy unpacked event will happen in Paris on 10 July.
Continua a leggere>>

Samsung galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra surfaces, unpacked event slated for July 10 - As for Samsung’s next galaxy unpacked event, SamMobile reports it’s scheduled for July 10, possibly in Paris, given the city’s hosting of the 2024 Summer Olympics, of which Samsung is a major sponsor.
Continua a leggere>>

We now have a date for Samsung's next big hardware event - Samsung's next unpacked event for its new foldable phones is set for July 10 in Paris. Expect new generation foldables like galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 to be unveiled.
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Samsung Galaxy
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.